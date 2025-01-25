Her Family Members Told Her To Keep Her Dog From Barking On A Vacation, But She Got Tired Of It And Left Instead

Family vacations can be wonderful…or they can go off the rails and get ugly!

AITA for leaving a family vacation? “So my husband M(35) and myself F(30) went on a family vacation and stayed at an Airbnb (Fri-Mon) with about 9 other adults, 3 kids, 2 dogs and 1 two year old. Kids and 1 dog are not ours. Our Malshi is protective so he barks when people come in the front door or if he hears loud sounds. He just needs to be petted or sniffs you or he just stops after you sit or a few seconds. (This is important for the story).

The two year old and the parents decide to sleep on the first floor where the majority of people are hanging out. When the 2 year old is trying to sleep everyone has to be quiet and they get mad at my dog for barking. Well on the third day they all went somewhere and we stayed at the Airbnb with a few others. So we all were talking and having a good time. When they came back the 2 year old apparently was trying to sleep so as soon as they get back they start (kids name is sleeping) shushing everyone. Since they’re sleeping on the first floor everyone has to be quiet.

As people continue to come in and kids running up the stairs our dog barks here and there. The dad comes out and demands my husband to take our dog somewhere else cause the child is trying to sleep. The way he said it was pretty rude and demanding. So we got up and left back home. First of all we’re all on vacation having a great time. We all paid to be there etc. I definitely feel it’s inconsiderate of them to ask everyone to be quiet when they could have also taken the child to the 3 or 4th floor where no one was and empty rooms were still available. If we were at their house. I get it. But not in this case. Also, I know so many babies and kids that don’t need it so hush and quiet when they sleep. It’s so annoying honestly. So AITA here?”

