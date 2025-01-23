Her Family Upped The White Elephant Price To $250, So She Can’t Afford It And Doesn’t Want To Attend The Family Christmas Gathering

Financial troubles are hard enough on their own, but they come with other issues, like social awkwardness.

When it’s Christmas and everyone is buying presents, that makes the financial burden even harder to bear, and can make it hard to want to celebrate at all.

See why this person feels bad about opting out of a family holiday get together.

AITA for not attending my family Christmas gathering because I can’t afford the $250 white elephant gift? My (29F) family has a tradition where we do a big Christmas get-together every year, and the highlight is the white elephant gift exchange. It’s always been a fun time, but this year my family decided to raise the price limit to $250 per gift. I’m honestly a little shocked.

A gift this expensive isn’t in the budget.

I get that inflation has hit, but that’s a lot of money for one gift, especially for something that’s supposed to be fun and quirky, not something super expensive or meaningful. I have a pretty tight budget this year with unexpected medical bills, and just general life expenses. After paying for all my bills and essentials, there’s barely enough left to get by. The idea of spending $250 on a gift is totally unrealistic for me. xpected to show up for the family dinner and festivities.

It would be awkward not to participate.

I started feeling like I was being pushed out of the tradition because of my financial situation. I told her that, honestly, if I can’t participate in the gift exchange, then I might not come at all. I didn’t want to be the person who has to sit awkwardly and watch everyone else exchange expensive gifts when I couldn’t contribute. Plus, I didn’t want to feel embarrassed about not meeting their expectations.

And unfortunately his family doesn’t understand.

My mom thinks I’m being “petty” and that it’s “just one gift.” My dad says I’m overreacting and that it’s not about the price, it’s about the spirit of Christmas. Some of my siblings are saying I should just suck it up and “join in” because it’s about being together, while others are telling me they agree with me but are still going to participate since the majority of the family agreed to this. There’s approximately 18-25 people in my family that will be there, and we are still expected to get gifts for our family members as well. I really don’t want to make a big scene or cause drama, but at the same time, I feel like this is a massive financial burden that’s being placed on me, and I just don’t know if it’s worth it to show up and feel out of place… So, AITA if I decide to sit this one out?

That is quite a lot for a gift exchange.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Is that the point, though?

Excellent idea!

Or you could get something edible or drinkable?

That’s supposed to be what Christmas is really about.

I guess they don’t believe in diplomacy.

This tradition needs to change!

