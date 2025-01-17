Her Son’s Gifts Were Stolen Out Of Her Car, And She’s Wondering If It Would Be Wrong To Call The Culprit’s Parent At Work

You never know what your kids are doing when they’re out of sight, and dealing with other parents can come with its own challenges, too.

WIBTA for contacting a kid’s mom at her place of work Recently, my car was broken into and all of my son’s Christmas presents were stolen. After involving police and other parents in my apartment complex, it was revealed that the thieves were two middle school boys and one elementary boy.

And those little boys didn’t go small on their crime…

I’m not the only one they stole from, and it’s looking like the total cost of the things they’ve stolen is close to $500, maybe more. They’ve since been turned into the police. But I have not gotten any of my items back.

But the holiday clock is ticking, and these gifts have still not been returned.

I want to try and get my son’s presents back. I don’t get paid again until the 23rd, and one of the gifts is now three times the amount I originally paid for it.

However, a hot tip has given the parent a source of contact.

A neighbor told me who the older kid’s mom is, and where she works. I do not know which apartment she lives in, so I’m thinking of calling her work, asking for her, and talking to her. I need my son’s presents back. WIBTA if I called her work to try and talk to her? I want to [talk] to her but I don’t want it to seem like I’m blaming her.

What does Reddit think? Is this parent crossing a line by contacting the mom at her place of employment?

Let’s read the comments to find out what the public decided.

Redditors advised this frustrated parent to tread lightly.

They also advised going to the police first.

And users noted that this is ultimately bringing “drama into her workplace.”

This parent needs to go to the police; they shouldn’t be getting personal like this.

It stinks about the gifts, though.

