His Incompetent Manager Asked Him To Take All The Free Pallets That Belonged To Another Customer, But When He Did What He Was Told The Manager Got In Trouble For Misinforming Them

Sometimes being misinformed can really cause a lot of tricky situations.

This guy’s manager told him to take as many pallets as he could. The employee thought this didn’t sound right, but he decided to do as he was told.

Check out the full story to see what was really going on!

ALL the pallets are ours? I work a sod company as a truck driver. What is important is that my company pumps out so many pallets of sod (albeit not the grandest quality), that some of the other sod/turf company’s will purchase sod from us to keep up with their demands, one company in particular is a regular.

So much so, that they send us some of their pallets and let us use it I guess to try and promote themselves, but we nab some nay other companies pallets to save money that we don’t care, free pallets are free pallets. And so starts our story.

There’s some background to how it works…

I make my way to this regular of ours to drop off a decent amount of sod (10 pallets of the 15 I started with) and in my notes, I have a statement to pick up empty pallets to bring back. Normally, the stacks are set aside from the others and are usually visibly used and stacked all sorts of horribly, making the task of securing a little difficult without breaking too many or it coming a little loose in transit, but new, freshly built pallets, insert Pacha meme

This wasn’t the answer he was expecting.

When I get there, I notice there are stacks upon stacks of new, well stacked pallets as well as a good number of poorly placed old pallets, but they’re all together. Not knowing which ones specifically I’m suppose to grab, I call my manager’s assistant (cause my manger hates being called at night and rather us call him for minor stuff like this). I ask him which pallets am I suppose to grab cause they’re all together and he responds with, and I quote, “they’re all ours, just grab as many as you can.”

He knew it wasn’t that simple…

I pause for a minute, knowing that can’t be true with those new pallets, but I’m not a fan of the company and stay on for the pay for now, so I respond with, “ok” I proceed to grab stacks and stacks of those brand new pallet and put as many as I physically can on my trailer, resulting in almost 600 pallets (our norm for return pallets is about 200, maybe 300 on a good day), and they are all the brand new ones. Rest of the day go normal and I make my way back to home base. When I near the field we’re harvesting from, I get a call from boss man.

UH OH…

Boss: Hey, how many pallets did you grab and…. Which ones were they…. Me: about 500, and they were the nicely stacked ones, I was able to get more on that way. Boss:…. Those were that company’s freshly built pallets they were going use for themselves. Why’d you grab them?

His reply was straightforward!

Me: Assistant told me that they were all ours and to grab as many as I could. And that’s what I did. He hung up and after confirming it with assistant, informed me that because of that, we had to pay them for those pallets I grabbed. And I didn’t get any sort of repercussions because I was just following instructions.

He was finally content!

I get the bad end of the deal often enough in minor ways that it felt WONDERFUL to finally get one back at them. Again, not the grandest story, but my wife and I sure got a kick from it.

GEEZ! That must have been a rough one for the boss.

Why wasn’t the assistant informed about the pallets?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has a funny take on the story.

This user is shocked that the pallets can be new as well!

This user would have loved some new pallets.

This user thinks the guy started a turf war!

This user has an important question for the guy!

The assistant really messed up!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.