His Old Phone Number And Email Are Still Linked To An Online Store, So He Messages The New Owner Of The Number And When He Gets No Response, He Starts Buying Things With It

The internet is a complicated place, especially if you use it for business.

When people change their phone numbers, email address, or other personal information, it can take a bit of time for the internet to catch up.

If you’re this person, you take advantage of that.

Unwanted online orders I moved from my home country and went to study overseas. When you have a prepaid phone after a certain time your phone number gets recycled if you do not make any payments. My old phone number and current email are linked to a certain online store and after some time I noticed emails of orders being placed and delivered.

I went on WhatsApp and messaged my old number to tell them my email was linked to my old number and they should get it checked. No response. I even tried and messaged the online store but nothing. I was drunk one night and saw an email. Clicking on links does not need a password so I thought why not order a bunch of questionable products? Guess what? There’s a cash on delivery option! Yes!

So I ordered heaps of funny **** to wrong addresses with wrong names. Fast forward to today and I’m here being a menace on the other side of the world waiting for them to stop me. They still haven’t changed the name I changed theirs to and I just got an email about a new delivery they placed. Somebody stop me.

