His Roommate Overcharged Him For Rent, So After He Moved Out The Greedy Roommate Lost His Apartment And His Job

Sharing rent among roommates should always be fair, but how would you react if a friend kept raising your rent?

This man moved in with some friends, but one of the friends increased his rent which annoyed him so much that he decided to move out.

That’s not the revenge. The revenge happened after the other roommate found out what was really going on.

Read below to find out more about this story.

Roommate’s lies catch up This happened roughly 25 years ago. I was in my early 20s. I was working at UPS in the next town over, working nights part-time. I was young and wanted to move out of the parents’ place.

This man moved in with old friends, Tony and Josh.

I had a couple friends that had a spare room. Let’s call them Tony and Josh. I had known them for a couple years at this point. We got along great. We agreed on a monthly rate and I moved in.

Josh asked for more rent.

A couple weeks after I moved in, Josh comes up to me. He tells me he talked to Tony and that they needed 50 more a month from me than we agreed to. I was annoyed because my budget was tight. I probably would not have moved, if I had known.

So he decided to move out.

There were a number of small problems but nothing too major I thought, but enough little things. So I started looking for a new place right away. A couple months later, I find another place. This was with a couple new friends I had made in the last two months.

Tony was confused.

I informed Tony and Josh I was moving out and the date. They were both surprised, but Josh was a bit angry. Tony, the next day, stops me to talk, asking why I was leaving. I told him that it was the two of them raising my rent right after I moved in. Also, the other minor issues meant I wanted out.

Josh was getting him and Tony to pay his share of the rent.

He said, “Raised your rent? What are you talking about? I am paying extra so that you could stay here!” That is when I found out that Josh has the master bedroom and bathroom. And he has three times the space I had. He was getting his rent for 50 dollars a month. Tony and I paid the rest.

Josh got his comeuppance.

This annoyed Tony, and he moved out the next month. Tony and Josh worked at the same company, so Tony told their boss some of the things Josh had been doing at work. Josh lost his job and lost his apartment since he had no paying roommates anymore. I only saw him once after that.

Wow. Becoming roommates really destroyed that friendship!

Greed will eventually catch up to you.

