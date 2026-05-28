Coworkers Throw Sweet Birthday Party, but One Colleague Makes Things Uncomfortably Weird

Birthday celebrations at work are generally dreaded by all, but every once in awhile you find a chill environment where everyone is able to set aside all the awkwardness and have a good time. It’s rare, but it happens from time to time.

How would you react if a coworker you weren’t even close to made your birthday party on the job extremely weird and uncomfortable? One guy recently shared a super odd example of this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Cake for the kids

My co-workers were very kind and celebrated my birthday last week.

Someone on the team- let’s call him “Randy” comes into my cubicle before the cake was even cut, first thing in the morning and says: “Hey, happy birthday…I’m going to take some of the cake home for my kids.”

Uh…not exactly how that works Randy.

I was sort of shocked and chuckled and said “Uh…ok”.

Another coworker witnessed it and was like: Did he really say that?

But we didn’t think much of it.

That’s a weird interaction to just put out of mind.

Coworkers were in and out all day having cake, really there wasn’t much left at the end of the day.

Maybe a two or three pieces, which I was planning on sharing with my wife.

With 15 minutes left to go, I get a work phone call.

Always annoying to have to take on at the end of a day.

While I’m on the call, I start packing my stuff up and start making my way out the door.

I get to the door and stop, still talking on the phone, here comes Randy with paper plates in his hand.

He stood in front of me while I was on the call for at least 10 minutes.

That sounds wildly awkward.

He starts to get antsy and announces: “I’ll just get the cake later”.

About 2 minutes later, I get done with the call, and start making my way to the car.

I get halfway across the parking lot, and Randy screams my name and he comes jetting towards me and says “Can I get some of that cake…for my kids”?

Can this man really not just stop at a grocery store?

I stopped and he says “Can I get some”?

I said “Buddy, there isn’t enough here for all your kids, but…come on man…do you even have a knife to cut this with?”

Good for this guy for still acting reasonable.

Randy says “No”, raises his hand and looks at it, then looks at me.

We locked eyes and I thought this SOB was going to claw pieces of cake out of this box!

I said “Nope, sorry” and got out of there!!

Situations like this are exactly why workplaces get rid of nice things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments immediately could relate to having coworkers like this.



One person shared their management approach.



Many seemingly have lived the exact situation.



Others shared their necessary approaches to their own dilemma.



And someone else recounted their own bizarre story.



This guy is about to learn he can’t have his cake and eat it too.