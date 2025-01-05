His Roommates Always Had Guests Over That Would Stay And Hinder His Studies, So He Put His Foot Down About Their Rowdy Ways

Living with roommates can be a lifesaver as far as cash flow, and sometimes you get the added bonus of finding some new friends, too.

Other times, you find the strangers are likely to stay that way, and you aren’t at all sad about it, either.

This user shares his struggle with annoying roommates and their unwanted guests, along with how he handled the situation.

Check out the full story!

AITA for asking my roommates to stop having overnight guests? I (21m) rent a place with 2 other guys (22M and 21M) in college. I am not close with either roommate, and the only reason we live together is because a mutual friend helped us get connected. I didn’t have a place to rent for the semester, and neither did they.

That’s INSANE!

Over the past month, my roommates Alex and Connor have had overnight guests 3 times so far. Ordinarily I wouldn’t mind if they just visited for the evening, but their guests take up the entire living room and kitchen and I feel as though I cannot even leave my room to go downstairs. Not only that, but they are somewhat loud, and I always get blocked in the driveway, which is a huge pain when leaving for work.

They have been very problematic…

Alex also tells them to use our bathroom to shower in the mornings, so I have to wait like over a half hour just to get ready. The first time they were having people over, no one bothered to tell me, so when I got home in the late-night hours (I work part time as a delivery driver and got off work late) I walked in to see like 3 random people asleep on the living room couch. Being as late and dark as it was, I was NOT expecting to see people there.

He tried getting a heads up but…

Also, I asked Connor the next day to please tell me when they plan to have people over next, and he didn’t even seem to care that I felt “trapped” to my room or that they blocked my car in. Since then, they’ve had guests over twice more, and I guess technically he tells me beforehand, but only like an hour or two prior. I really just do not at all like having random people over. I am frustrated that this is like the third time in the past month that it keeps happening, and I know it will only continue.

He feels cornered in his own house!

The guests while being all loud too, always end up staying the entire day the next day. And it is always on the weekends, so I can never enjoy any peace and quiet on the very few days I don’t have class or work. I really want to say something to the roommates, but I know they will just say I’m overreacting and that it’s not a big deal. AITA for getting furious at them for always having random people over, even though I never voice my frustration?

But maybe this guy can figure out a way to mingle in as well…

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy might just have to deal with college kids being college kids.

This user thinks this guy can find a way around this situation and look for an alternative.

This user thinks the roommates are simply trying to have a fun college experience.

That’s right! This user believes this guy can’t make house rules like that.

That’s funny! This user suggests this guy to buy an airhorn!

The roommates could be better with communication.

That said, they live there, too, and have the right to have guests.

