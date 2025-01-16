HOA Told Homeowner To Replace His Siding, So He Carefully Read The Rule And Found A Way To Get Around It

Homeowners associations can be very strict about their policies.

But as long as you’re not violating any rule, you should be able to get away with it.

This person shares a story about his dad’s friend who was called out because his siding needs replacement.

Before he took any action, he read the rules carefully and found a way to get around them.

Read the story below for the details.

Sir, you need to replace your siding. This happened to a friend of my dad’s about three decades ago. This friend lived in a nicer area of town. And it had a neighborhood association.

The association contacted his dad’s friend about his property’s siding.

The association had a set of rules to keep every house looking nice. The friend was contacted by the association because his siding needed to be replaced. In fairness, you couldn’t even tell what color it was supposed to be. Since replacing siding is an annoying job, he asked for the order in writing and looked over the rules.

He made sure that he was not in violation of the rule.

Apparently, as long as you make a consistent effort, there’s no timeline. In fact, you’re only in violation of the rules if you stop working on it for an entire year. So, every summer, he preceded to put up a single piece of siding. He was still doing it eight years later when my dad moved away.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Yup, indeed.

This user shares a hilarious comment.

While this one narrates a similar story.

People are loving the story.

Just replace it already, says this one.

Sometimes, you just need to understand the rules so you’ll know how to break them.

Otherwise, life will just be no fun.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.