House Guest Hits $700 Jackpot On Vintage Slot Machine And Demands Winnings, But Homeowner Refuses To Pay Up

Vintage slot machines are fun conversation pieces, that is until someone decides the “jackpot” is theirs to keep.

So, what would you do if a house guest played with their own money and then demanded the payout? Would you hand it over? Or stand your ground and remind them you’re not running a casino?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this exact dilemma. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling a friend’s friend that he couldn’t keep the “jackpot” that he hit on my antique slot machine? (About $700) I had a party at my house last night. I have an antique slot machine from the 1940s that is in absolutely spotless and working condition in my living room. My step-grandma was a showgirl, and she got it while dating a count room guy prior to meeting my grandpa. Over the years, people have played it and maybe won a few quarters here and there. Maybe a max of $50 at a time. As far as I know, the jackpot was never hit on it, so however it works, there was probably about $700 in the jackpot reserve that had built up over the years. I’d never bothered to have it cleaned out since it just seemed like a fun novelty. Well, a friend’s friend hit the jackpot last night. I was so floored when he legit thought he could keep my ~$700.

Things went downhill quickly.

His case was he’d been playing with his own money, and I would have kept his quarters. My argument was I’d be happy to give him his quarters back if he’d asked, but I’m not a casino, and while I’m not destitute, I can’t afford to give someone $700. The argument caused the party to wind down, and one of my best guy friends basically told the guy he’d be in real trouble if he tried to leave with the money. The guy left, threatening to come back with the cops and sue me in small claims court. I have no idea if that was realistic, but no cops came back. AITA?

Eek! What a stressful situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person has the right idea.

Here’s someone who thinks no one wins in this situation.

According to this person, you should never expect to keep the jackpot at someone’s house.

Good point, but it’s unlikely people were putting that much money into it at one time.

The guest was way out of line. You don’t go to someone’s house and mess with their personal belongings without permission.

She’s not a casino and is not obligated to let him take her money.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.