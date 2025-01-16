Husband Lets Cousin Take Wife’s Spot In White Elephant Gift Exchange Without Asking, And It Leaves Her Upset After The Party

Holiday traditions are great for bringing families together, but they can also stir up some unexpected misunderstandings, especially when games and group activities come into play.

AITAH for letting my cousin play white elephant? My (30m) parents threw a Christmas party, and we always play white elephant/dirty Santa. We brought two gifts for my wife (27f) and me. While my wife was feeding the baby, the game started. My little cousin said he forgot a gift, so I told him he could use one of ours. When my wife came out, I told her, and she seemed fine, and we played together.

Later, she let her frustrations show.

In the end, I picked a different gift to steal than she wanted, but again, she seemed fine. We got home, and she told me she was really upset that she picked out the gifts to bring and then didn’t get a chance to play. It’s just a game, and she hasn’t said anything at the moment, so I’m confused about why she’s mad now. All the gifts were just stuff that we could buy whenever. I really didn’t think she’d mind that I let my cousin play instead. AITA?

Yikes! That was sort of rude on his part.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person explains it pretty well.

According to this person, he gave up his ticket to play.

According to this person, he may be trying to shift blame.

Here’s someone who knows all about White Elephant.

He is beyond rude and selfish.

If he wanted to do something nice and let his cousin play, then as others mentioned, it should’ve been him who sat out and not his wife who did all the work.

