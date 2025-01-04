‘It’s not a good idea to put much down it.’ – A Plumber Said You Should Never Put This Food Into Your Garbage Disposal

It amazes me how much junk people put down their garbage disposals.

And I think the video you’re to see will viewers a lesson…

It comes to us from a plumber who showed what happened when a homeowner was reckless about what they dumped into their sink.

The plumber told viewers, “This stoppage happened after the customer put a ton of rice down this drain. I’m assuming it’s all stuck in the piping here beneath the sink.”

He tried to plunge the sink and said, “This almost never works for me because 9 times out of 10, if a customer is reaching out to me, they’ve already tried to plunge it and it didn’t work for them.”

The plunger didn’t work, so he removed the p-trap underneath the sink, which was filled with rice.

The man said, “Remember to be careful with what you’re putting down your kitchen sink drain, even if you have a disposal. It’s not a good idea to put much down it.”

He added, “If you’re stuck on using your disposal like a food scrap trash can, at least try not to put any rice, coffee grounds, egg shells, or grease down that drain because that’s usually what will back it up.”

Before the video ended, the plumber told viewers, “I did wash that little bit of leftover rice down the sink. But after testing it, if there is anything still in the drain line, it washed it away.”

