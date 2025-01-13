Brother Gives Spare Key To His Sister, But His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want Her To Have A Key To Their Apartment

Sharing a home means making decisions together, especially when it comes to trust and privacy.

AITA for giving away the spare key to my sister instead of my girlfriend’s parents I (M) and my girlfriend of 3 years moved in together into our new apartment. I wanted to give our spare key to my sister, who lives closer to us than her parents, who live in another city. I reasoned that a spare key is for emergencies, and it’d be more logical to give it to someone who lives closer, like my sister. My GF didn’t agree with me because my sister doesn’t like her much, so she isn’t comfortable with her having easy access to our apartment. Also, she had the spare to our previous apartment and had used it without our permission. But, later, she did tell us that she’d be crashing there for an hour or so because she felt carsick.

I thought it was fine, and my gf didn’t say anything, so I assumed that she was okay with it. But she has been bringing it up lately. I’d like to clarify that my sister has done that only once, and I still think that it was fine; she wasn’t feeling well. Anyway, giving a spare wasn’t a big deal, so I gave it to my sister and also made a duplicate for her parents. My GF wasn’t thrilled with my action and said that I should have told her beforehand.

While I admit I goofed for not telling her about the duplicate. I’ve apologized for that. Again, I reasoned that a spare key should be given to someone living closer to us. And if she wants to, then we can give another to a friend. But she’s still mad, and she is giving me the cold shoulders. I think this was an unnecessary argument, and it’s a win-win situation; everyone’s getting a key. AITA?

As this comment points out, the spare key is for their emergency, not the sister’s.

He did disregard her wishes completely.

According to this person, the GF should be comfortable in her own home.

This person doesn’t see it as a win-win.

They needed to agree before anything else.

