Groom-To-Be Wants His Brother’s Family To Attend His Wedding, But The Brother’s Family Has Multiple Scheduling Conflicts That Make Attending The Wedding A Big Sacrifice

AITA for not having my wife and kids join me for my brothers second wedding? My wife and I have three young kids (10 and under). My brother is getting married for the second time in a few months. He’s been living halfway across the country or further their entire lives and so only sees them on the occasional holiday when he decides to come back “home” to visit us and our parents. He’s been wanting to have us come visit him at his various locations for years but he’s never really settled anywhere permanently. With three young kids it’s been more expensive and complicated than we’ve been able to manage.

When he got married the first time, my wife had just had our first child only three months prior and so we decided that she would stay home while I traveled to attend as his best man. 10 years later, he recently started dating and then got engaged to someone after getting his previous marriage annulled less than a year ago. The engagement came as a surprise to the whole family and the date was quickly set. Unfortunately the date they chose is problematic as our kids would still be in school and conflicts with my youngest daughter’s annual dance recital.

Getting to the wedding would require air travel and multiple hotel nights, my kids missing two days of school, and my daughter missing her dance recital. Due to the conflicts and the cost, I had to tell him that I would again be the only one attending. Both he and my parents are furious with me, telling me that I’m being selfish and I should be ashamed of not supporting him and “not letting my family celebrate with him”.

Just today my parents offered to cover some of the travel costs. While this helps offset some of the cost concerns, I thanked them but declined because of the other scheduling issues. I love and want to support my brother but my wife and I just don’t feel it makes sense for us all to try and go. AITA?

