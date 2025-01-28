Grocery Store Customer Was Walking Behind A Woman Whose Bags Burst Open, So He Started To Help Her But Stopped When He Realized Who She Was

What would you do if you accidentally ran into a former boss you hated?

Running into a horrible old boss Last year, I was visiting my hometown for Christmas. I was about to leave the department store. It was already starting to rain, so I began running towards my car in the almost deserted parking lot.

I noticed a woman walking only a few feet right in front of me. She was carrying two huge packed plastic bags. Suddenly one of the bags she was carrying burst open. All of her groceries, canned food, fruits, and whatnot spilled onto the ground.

I quickly approached her and said, “Oh, let me help you.” I tried to help her pick everything up from the ground. Then, we looked at each other. Surprise surprise! It was my old boss from a previous job that I had left a few years earlier.

She was a horrible human being. Her anger erupted over the most mundane things. She would berate, tell you off, and call you names in front of everybody. We were clearly overworked because she gave some of us more workloads than what we signed up for. Last I heard, she got suspended for a series of gross misconduct acts. Apparently, employees had started filing some complaints against her to human resources. Glad I left that toxic place.

As soon as I saw that it was her, I immediately let go of whatever I had in my hands and started walking towards my car instead. I saw recognition in her eyes as she begged me to help her pick up her groceries. She then started cussing me out. I just laughed in her face and said, “Good luck!”

