Man Wore Earplugs To Be Able To Sleep Well, But He Got Woken Up By A Lot Of Pounding On The Door Asking If He Was Still Alive

AITA because I put earplugs in while I slept and missed my family trying to get a hold of me? I haven’t been sleeping well lately. A family member told me the night before that they’d be up early and probably loudly trying to clean the house last minute before the holiday.

I had intended to get up with them and work on my own last-minute stuff. Like work on double checking and wrapping holiday stuff and then throwing something together in the crockpot for dinner later. However, I got *maybe* 3 hours of sleep between wife’s alarm for work, other family ‘s sleep schedule, and various animals needing to go out.

This wouldn’t normally be a problem, except that: 1. I have seizures and exhaustion is a big trigger. 2. This isn’t the first time this week I’ve been lucky to get a handful of hours of sleep. 3. I’ve literally been having seizures again lately and my family is at a loss as to why. (Meds are being taken/on time, no new diet or antibiotics/meds, etc.)

So, I tried to get a small nap before I went to go start the day. I knew people were probably going to vacuum and overall, be loud any minute, so I put on some earplugs and called it a day. Besides, there wasn’t anything I needed to be up to help people with.

And previously, there were times I didn’t get up/start the day early, and everyone just teased me about ‘sleeping in’ and we went about our day. Except I woke up to someone pounding on the door, screaming my name. They only stopped when I screamed back. I was awake and okay.

I keep my phone on silent when I’m asleep, but apparently, I had a dozen missed texts in the span of 5 minutes checking if I was alive and asking if they could vacuum. Now, they’re throwing and banging things outside the (bedroom) door, screaming at all the animals and sighing loudly.

I feel like I’m in hell. I can’t go back to sleep. I’m wide awake and have so much I need to do before the holiday break starts, but I feel like I’m trapped in the bedroom and if I leave, I’m going to get screamed at (again). Am I the jerk for handling everything the way I did?

