Mom Gets Permission From Neighbor To Add Wires To Grow Taller Plants In Her Garden, But When The Neighbor Passes The New Homeowner Wants Them All Gone

You don’t want the climbing plants? Sure thing! My parents live in a big house with an amazing garden. My mom is an agro engineer and really cares about her plants. When we moved there it was almost a desert and she put a lot of effort to make plants grow beautifully. The house has a direct entrance to the garden on the left part, so there’s a wall like 13m tall, then it goes down to 5m and then again up to 8m.

The neighbor loved the flowers.

10 years ago my mom talked to the neighbor if there was no problem with them setting a wiring where the wall is 5m tall so my mom could make climbing plants grow. The neighbor was really happy with the idea because a green wall would make the view more appealing and it will also give the two houses more privacy. So she put a 3m tall wiring, some ampelopsis and also two different types of climbing jasmines. The neighbor was delighted that in summer he could enjoy the sweet fragrance of the flowers. Win win for both!

The new neighbor doesn’t like the plants.

Well the neighbor died and his son sold the house and the new owner built a 3 floors apartment complex there. After some months the new neighbor started complaining with my mom about the climbing plants. He wanted her to cut them off. Remember the wall’s height, cutting the green wall off with a 3 floor building next to them meant total privacy invasion. The harassment to get rid of the plants became unbearable…. God protects this man because NOBODY wants to mess with my mom, especially when it comes to her plants.

Mom made some changes.

So, my mom cut all the plants off, talked to an architect, talked to the municipality to get the permission and built a wall. He was SO mad and when he confronted my mom, she showed him the permission and told him “I cut them off like you asked for, now you’re not going to have problems with the plants any more”. Of course, she made the plants grow again and she has her beautiful green wall again. And the neighbor has now a beautiful concrete monster in front of the windows. Then we learned that the building wasn’t authorized by the municipality, so an 8m wall doesn’t sound that bad after all.

