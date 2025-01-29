Mom Wants Two Hotel Rooms To Escape Husband’s Snoring, But His Last-Minute Fix Has Her Questioning The Entire Christmas Vacation

After over a decade of marriage and three kids under eight, one mom has had enough of her husband’s snoring ruining her sleep—and possibly Christmas.

WIBTAH if I cancel my family’s Christmas vacation over hotel accommodations? I (F40s) have been married to Jake (M40s- fake name) for over 10 years. We have 3 kids under the age of 8. We are supposed to visit my mother in law (MIL) for Christmas. We’ve been talking about this trip since last spring and I’ve said a couple of times that I want 2 separate hotel rooms due to Jake’s snoring. We haven’t slept in the same bed for over 5 years. For a while, as long as he didn’t drink or smoke and wasn’t sick, Jake wouldn’t snore but he generally wasn’t willing to stick to that for more than a day or two at a time. He’s slowly gained more and more weight, so now he snores no matter what, but drinking/smoking makes it go from loud to deafening.

Well… Jake didn’t book 2 hotel rooms. Instead, Jake booked a suite with 2 bed rooms, but there are no doors (its a nice but quirky hotel we’ve stayed at before.) Jake has a habit of forgetting/delaying things like this and then, at the last moment, he basically twists himself into knots trying to make everyone happy. In reality making no one happy but everyone feels bad for him because he tried to hard so we all just go along with him. Jake’s current solutions are he and 1-3 of the kids would stay with his mother and I could stay in the suite, or they would go without me. Neither of these are acceptable to me. I want to be with my family for Christmas, and I don’t see the point in going on vacation but not being together.

Jake is mad at me because he and his mother have talked about booking the suite instead of the 2 rooms while I was in the room, but I wasn’t paying attention because I wasn’t really involved in the conversation. There are also a couple of other issues which are making me less than enthusiastic about this whole trip. We’d either have to take a connecting flight or spend about $2000 per ticket (our kids are new travelers and so the airport will either be fine or a total disaster). Also my MIL has been causing some issues in our marriage (basically Jake and MIL will talk about and plan out things involving our kids or our home, and then not tell me about them until the last minute so I either need to agree or I’m controlling and overly sensitive.) I wonder if I WBTAH for canceling everything because we’ve already talked to the kids about the trip and they’re excited? Jake is excited to show the kids the place he spent so much time and loved, and we haven’t gone to visit MIL since I first was pregnant.

