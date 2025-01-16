Neighbors Held A Homeowner To Impossible Standards Of Perfection For Their Hedge, So They Tore It Down And Gave The Neighbors Something Else To Complain About

They say the best way to settle a neighborly dispute is to remove the root of the problem. And the homeowner in this story did just that.

Finally Removed Tall Hedge. We’ve been in our house now a couple of years. We are set back from the main road, with a house in front of us (both bungalows) and a two-story building overlooking both properties.

We have a large hedge, about 7 feet high and 20 feet long, running down our drive that blocks the two-story building from overlooking our neighbor’s back garden. The neighbors in the front garden have paved their back garden and have very little maintenance apart from trimming their side of the hedge. They are both retired.

We have quite a large garden, and it’s fairly high maintenance, but I try to keep on top of most jobs.

The neighbors in front will be out moaning if I don’t keep the top of the hedge neatly trimmed, even though I’ve explained I have the rest of the garden to maintain.

After years of them moaning, I finally took the decision to rip the hedge out and replace it with a 5-foot-high chicken wire fence while they were on holiday.

I was in the kitchen yesterday with the window open as they got back from holiday and heard them moaning and swearing as they realized what I had done. Can’t wait to bump into them.

At any rate, the homeowner’s bold and decisive action should teach their neighbors a valuable lesson about picking their battles.

And above all, being careful what you wish for.

