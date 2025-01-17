Netflix Customer Claims The Company Is Tricking People Into Revealing Private Data. – ‘Usually they bury it, real hidden, real down there at the bottom.’

Is there anything we can even do about this anymore?

I’m talking about big companies getting out private data from us in one way or another and by any means necesssary.

It seems like the answer to that question is a big NO, and a woman named Rachel took to TikTok and talked about how Netflix is pulling a fast one on us, too.

Rachel said, “Netflix is trying to get you to give your data to them by making it super easy for you to skip right past this screen that’s popping up on everybody’s TV just to get to whatever you want to watch, just look.”

She continued, “It opens up on this new screen with all these words most people won’t read. But, it has automatically checked these two. And look, they even made a button so you can just select them all real quick and hit agree, and give them all your data.”

Rachel continued, “This, interestingly, is the most visual representation I’ve seen of a platform, lately, taking all your stuff. Usually they bury it, real hidden, real down there at the bottom where you’re not going to see it. This is right here.”

So… is Netflix being shady…?

