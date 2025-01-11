New Neighbor Complains About Another Neighbor Smoking On The Stairs, So They Make Sure To Follow The Rules And Annoy The Tattletale

Not everyone likes the smell of smoke.

Some people are even allergic to it.

So what is a smoker to do when a non-smoker moves into a nearby apartment and complains about the smell of smoke?

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the apartment complex straightens it all out; although, the non-smoker probably isn’t very happy with the results.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Complain to the apartments after I do what you wanted? A few years ago, I was living in an apartment complex on the third story with no balcony. At this point, I’d been living there for almost four years. The third story was the only floor that connected to the other half of the building for fire code access to two staircases. There are some steps about halfway to the other side that I’d smoke cigarettes sitting on. I’d always take the butts with me and swept every couple of days.

He really tried to be a good neighbor.

I was a good neighbor: no noise, cat-sit for the guy across from me, taught the old Russian guy how to use his appliances, helped people move furniture in and out. A new couple moves in. After smoking a cigarette on those stairs in-between, new neighbor guy comes to me and says, “Hey, sorry to bother you. Do you mind not smoking here; we can smell it in our apartment.” I say, “I’m so sorry – yeah, no problem. It won’t happen again.” We both go inside and that night I walk down to the first floor each time I wanted to smoke.

He found out where he could and could not smoke.

The next morning, I get a call from the apartment complex saying they received a complaint that I was smoking on the stairs in the connecting walkway. I admit that I did do that and have since started going all the way down to the parking lot. He says, “Oh, you don’t have to do that. Any stair landing area is allowed smoking. Pretty much anywhere except where you were.” “Okay, thanks!”

He has a new smoking spot.

I started smoking on the stair landing that forced them to walk past me and was closer to their apartment. Speaking to me as a person: I walk the three flights. Complain to the complex after I fixed the problem? Not going out of my way anymore.

Smoking is a really bad habit, and I can understand not wanting to smell it; however, if you move into a building that’s not non-smoking, what do you expect?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

