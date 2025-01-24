Newlywed Passenger Sitting Next To Him On An Airplane Wanted To Exchange Seats, So He Offered To Sell It To Him

Sometimes people feel like others owe them something and have a tantrum when they don’t get it.

AITA for offering to sell my seat to honeymooners. I was flying from Melbourne to Dubai. I paid for a premium economy seat because it is a fourteen hour flight and I want to be comfortable. The person in the next seat had been upgraded and they asked if I could switch seat with their wife as they had just gotten married and were on their honeymoon.

But the request isn’t attractive.

I congratulated him on his nuptials and asked where his wife was sitting. He pointed towards the back of the plane. In economy. I declined to switch seats. He asked if there was any way to convince me. I offered to switch if he paid the difference between the seats. It is a goodly amount. I had been lucky to get mine at a decent price. It would only have cost him $1,000 AU$. He said that they were on a budget for their honeymoon. I congratulated once again and put in my earbuds.

Then things got hostile.

He muttered that I was an AH. I said he was a jerk for taking the upgrade instead of either sitting with his wife or giving it to her. I told my wife about the incident and she thinks I should have done the nice thing. For the record she hates flying in economy so I know she would not have switched.

You shouldn’t be expected to switch seats when you paid for the better seat.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Why is this hard to understand?

Agreed!

That’s not what he wants, though.

Problem solved!

Because he’s a tool.

His poor wife.

