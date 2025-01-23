Oblivious Driver Parked Improperly And Took Several Inches Of The Disabled Parking Spot, So This Man Ensured She Wouldn’t Get Away That Easily

Disabled parking spots are designed wider for a reason. This is to give more than enough space for people with a disability to get in and out of their vehicle.

This man narrates how an inconsiderate driver parked her car a few inches into the disabled spot. He decided to make sure her actions had consequences.

Check out the full details below.

Disabled Parking revenge I have a disability parking permit. My local supermarket has a disability parking slot. I would normally park nose in, but just this morning, the adjacent car had chosen to not care about parking properly and had parked about 5cm (2 inches) into the disabled bay.

This man had a hard time parking his car in the disabled parking spot.

I had to reverse my car into the disabled slot, so that there was enough space to exit out of my car. There was very little space between the 2 cars. I was having a chat with a local retiree just outside the store when we saw the offending parker returned to her car.

They watched the offender, and she was having a hard time, too, getting out.

I had told him about how poorly that driver had parked her car and what I had done. He was smiling while watching the unparking sequence unfolded. That driver had to slowly reverse out to straighten up her steering before moving forward and away from my car.

He hoped that she learned her lesson in this situation.

She had then gotten out of her car to check on the spacing that she had provided herself before getting back in to reverse her car, and out again to leave. I am hoping that she had learnt her lesson about parking properly.

She deserved to have trouble getting out of the parking spot considering she parked so poorly.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Don’t mess with a disabled parking spot!

