Ordering Products Online Can Be Risky If You Don’t Stick With Reputable Retailers, And This TikToker Gives A Great Example Of Getting Ripped-Off

When you buy something that looks cool online, you can never be 100% sure that it will look as good when it arrives in person.

This TikToker did an unboxing video of some cups that she ordered, but they were definitely not what she expected.

The video starts with her showing one of the cups, which looks like a normal metal cup that has some colored plastic around it. She says, “Here’s the unboxing we’ve all been waiting for. It’s plastic resin with a really bad paint job.”

She picks up the cup to make sure to show it from all sides. Then she sets it down and grabs a second cup. She goes on to say, “Here’s the blue one, but its plastic resin. It is not anything crystal.”

It sounds like these were supposed to be cups with crystals all around them, but that is clearly not the case.

Next, she puts the blue cup down and picks up a green one, saying, “And then this one, really bad paint job. Resin Resin Resin.”

She sounds really disappointed.



She wraps up the video by saying, “I bet it’s going to be really hard to get my money back.”

I sure hope she can get her money back as these look extremely cheap and nothing like real crystal at all.

You can 100% hear the disappointment in her voice.

Make sure to take a look at the video yourself to see just how low-quality they really are.

You can see the full video here:

The people in the comments are upset about it too.

First, the TikToker says not to purchase and the commenters thank her for showing them.

Here is someone with an interesting description of the cups.

This commenter is thankful for her posting them.

These cups are a complete rip-off.

