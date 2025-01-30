Parents Didn’t Take Their Cruise Ship’s Departure Time Seriously, And When Their Teen Made It Onboard Without Them, They Accused Her Of Abandoning Them

Cruise ship adventures are best enjoyed when everyone sticks to the itinerary, but some passengers just can’t be bothered.

AITA for abandoning my parents at an island in the Caribbean so I could get back to our cruise in time? I graduated from high school back in December. As a gift, my parents got me a cruise. It was also for my 18th birthday and a family vacation. We usually stay at all-inclusive resorts, but I have always wanted to go on a cruise.

I told my parents it was different and that if we went on excursions, we had to follow the schedule no matter what. Well, it was a week-long cruise, and they would not head back to the ship when I said it was time to go. They were busy shopping and bargaining with the locals.

I finally said that I was heading back to the ship. My mom waved me off.

They missed the departure. By a lot. Like 45 minutes. They got ahold of me through WhatsApp. They wanted to know why I didn’t get the boat to wait for them.

I wanted to scream that they were not going to inconvenience 3,998 people because two could not understand what a schedule was.

They ended up having to fly to the next port from there, and it was expensive. They are ticked at me for leaving them behind. I don’t know what I was supposed to do. They literally told me that they knew what they were doing.

I wish I had never asked for this. They are making me miserable because I left without them. AITA?

This one is 100% on the parents.

This commenter doesn’t think they deserve to be guilted by their parents over this.

When the ship leaves is out of the passenger’s control, hence the tight schedule.

Their parents’ expectations were way out of line here.

