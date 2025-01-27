Parents Leave Larger Inheritance To Daughter Because Their Son Had A Lot Of Help Already, But Now He’s Struggling And Wants Her To Share Her It With Him

Sometimes, money and family don’t mix well, especially when inheritance is involved.

What would you do if your parents left most of their estate to you while your sibling struggled financially? Would you share, even if their situation was due to their own bad choices? Or would you stick to the original plan?

In the following story, one sibling finds herself in this exact situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s the full story.

AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my sibling even though they’re struggling financially? So, here’s the situation: My (28F) parents passed away a few years ago, and their estate was divided between me and my older sibling (30M). They got a fair amount of financial help from my parents over the years, so when the will was written, they left the majority of the inheritance to me. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone at the time, including my sibling, because my parents were very clear about their intentions. Fast forward to now, and my sibling is in a rough spot financially due to some bad decisions they made: risky investments, quitting jobs without a backup plan, etc.

The sibling is asking for more than a loan.

They recently approached me, asking if I could share some of the inheritance with them because they’re struggling to pay bills and support their family. I feel for them, but I’ve been using the money responsibly to pay off student loans, save for a house, and ensure financial stability for myself. I told them I couldn’t give them a portion of the inheritance, and they blew up at me, calling me selfish and saying family should help each other out. Now, my extended family is divided – some think I should help, while others say it’s not my responsibility. I feel torn. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the parents did what they thought was right.

