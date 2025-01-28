Recent Graduate Wanted To Start A New Life Abroad, But Leaving Meant Giving Up The Legacy His Family Worked So Hard For

Dreams and duties rarely align perfectly, leaving this new graduate torn between passion and obligation.

He faces a tough crossroads, choosing between inheriting a family legacy or following his heart to a new life abroad.

WIBTA if I took over my family’s business, only to sell it later and move abroad I’m (18M) finishing high school and need to decide my future soon.

My dad built a successful business from nothing, and my family expects me to take it over.

It’s a great opportunity financially, but I don’t feel passionate about it, and the lifestyle it requires isn’t one I want. I’ve always dreamed of moving abroad, studying what I’m passionate about, and starting my own company.

But choosing that path means risking everything. My family has made it clear they won’t support me financially or emotionally if I leave, and I have no idea how I’ll pay for college on my own.

What makes this harder is that I’m the only one in my family capable of running the business. If I leave, there’s no one to take over, and all of my dad’s work might go to waste. AITA if I chose to leave and start fresh instead of taking over the family business?

In seeking to create his own legacy, he faces the serious risk of ending the one his father worked so hard for.

Looks like this new grad’s first adult lesson is that life is full of tough choices.

