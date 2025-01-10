Repairman Said People Need To Put Their Water Heaters On Vacation Mode When They Got Out Of Town

Homeowners…you need to listen to what this fella has to say.

He regularly posts videos about home maintenance and repair, and here he talked to TikTok viewers about things they need to do before they leave town for a while.

He told viewers, “If you’re going to be out of town for more than a couple of days, there’s a couple of things that you need to do to get your home ready for you to leave. You wanna turn the water heaters down to vacation mode, so they’re not constantly using energy heating the water.”

He suggested 55 degrees and added, “You want a little heat so the pipes don’t freeze.”

The man showed viewers how to turn off the main shut-off valve and said, “If there is any kind of issue, or a leak, or something that you can’t foresee, the water is shut off, and you minimize the damage.”

