Savvy Shopper Talked About How Cheaper Products Are When They’re Sold On Sites Like SHEIN

Maybe some products that are called knock-offs by shoppers aren’t really knock-offs at all…

A TikTokker named Gigi posted a video and talked to viewers about what she thinks about products that are sold on certain websites and aren’t considered to be the real thing.

Gigi told viewers that items sold on websites like SHEIN, Amazon, and Walmart aren’t necessarily cheap knockoffs.

She added that customers might be getting legit products because some cheaper sites use the same distributors as higher-end retailers.

The practice is called white labeling.

She added, “So SHEIN is selling it for $5 and the store that you go to is selling it for $45 and a brand tag. That’s it.”

