She Forgot To Include Her Brother In An Important Announcement, So He Felt Betrayed And Lashed Out At Her

AITA for telling my SIL I got a boyfriend and not my brother? I (19F) recently got a boyfriend for the first time. I was super excited and posted about it on my Instagram close friends list and to all my most active contacts on WhatsApp. This group of people includes some of my friends, some of my closer extended family, my parents, my brother, my sister, and my two sisters-in-law (SIL). My other brother (33M) is not included.

To be honest, I don’t really talk much with him, and we have very different values. We kind of have a difficult relationship. Obviously, we love each other, but we don’t really get along that well. I didn’t purposefully exclude him; I just kind of forgot that he was even someone I should tell.

He sent me a message today, really angry about me not telling him, and said that I was being a horrible sister. He also said that I was an even bigger AH for telling his SIL and not him because they have been fighting a lot recently, and it seems like I am taking her side.

Most people are telling me to just ignore him, but my sister and some of my relatives feel like the jerk move was telling my SIL about it if I wasn’t going to tell him. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

