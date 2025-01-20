She Laughed When Her Sister Told Her The Name For The New Baby, But She Wasn’t Joking And Now She’s Barking Mad

A lot of baby names these days are pretty eccentric, but the one in this story may take the cake.

At least, this sister thinks so – because to her, it’s fit for a pooch and not an adorable baby.

Read on to find out why this auntie got off on the wrong foot with her nephew-to-be.

AITA for telling my sister her baby’s name sounds like a dog’s name and now she won’t talk to me? My sister had a baby. I’m happy for her. Her baby’s name is Ruff. It’s Ruff. It sounds like a dog. I thought she was joking and laughed. I was wrong. She asked me why I was laughing. I said it sounded like a dog barking.

But she was so wrong. So very wrong.

“Ruff ruff?” I thought we were laughing, but she got mad. She was angry. She said I was being disrespectful and that the name had meaning to her and her husband. They love an obscure video game character. I told her that she can name her child whatever she wants, but people will associate it and it might be hard for him in school.

And now she’s in the dog house.

She won’t return my texts or calls. My mom says I should have kept my mouth shut. Am I the only one seeing this? I didn’t mean to be a jerk, but “Ruff”?! I can’t be the only one who thinks this could backfire. So I told my sister that her baby’s name sounds like a dog’s name.

Is she overreacting?

Here is what folks are saying.

In all seriousness, it’s going to make his life so hard.

I would have totally laughed if my sister told me that.

Better they sing this song than bark at him.

She did the right thing!

A weird concept, for some reason.

Ruff is not a baby name.

Well…I guess it is now.