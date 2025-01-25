Shopper Shared A Hack For Dealing With Long Lines At Stores. – ‘You try on first the clothes that you need to try on.’

Are long lines the worst, or what?

You bet they are!

And that’s why we’re always on board for suggestions about how to AVOID those lines.

A TikTokker named Stephanie posted a video and shared her hack for waiting in long lines at stores.

Stephanie said, “I’m gonna give you guys a tip right now. It’s a shopping tip.”

The video shows the TikTokker in a long line at a Ross store and she said, “Literally, I’m like at the back of the store right now. So I told my friend Crystal, ‘Look, let me get in line.’”

Stephanie said people should let a friend get in line and save a spot while the other person shops and tries on clothes.

She explained, “You try on first the clothes that you need to try on because we still need to try on. And then get in line, and as I’m in line, you know, we don’t lose our spot. And then once you’re done, I try on, and, yeah, we just don’t lose our spot.”

Stephanie added, “That’s just one little tip, you know. Gotta think small.”

Take a look at the video.

Hot tip, coming right at ya!

