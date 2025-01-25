January 24, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Shopper Shared A Hack For Dealing With Long Lines At Stores. – ‘You try on first the clothes that you need to try on.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@stephaniesylphie

Are long lines the worst, or what?

You bet they are!

And that’s why we’re always on board for suggestions about how to AVOID those lines.

A TikTokker named Stephanie posted a video and shared her hack for waiting in long lines at stores.

Source: TikTok

Stephanie said, “I’m gonna give you guys a tip right now. It’s a shopping tip.”

The video shows the TikTokker in a long line at a Ross store and she said, “Literally, I’m like at the back of the store right now. So I told my friend Crystal, ‘Look, let me get in line.’”

Source: TikTok

Stephanie said people should let a friend get in line and save a spot while the other person shops and tries on clothes.

She explained, “You try on first the clothes that you need to try on because we still need to try on. And then get in line, and as I’m in line, you know, we don’t lose our spot. And then once you’re done, I try on, and, yeah, we just don’t lose our spot.”

Stephanie added, “That’s just one little tip, you know. Gotta think small.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@stephaniesylphie

Add any tips you might have! #shopping #shoppingduringtheholidays #chrustmasshopping #christmas #longlinesduringshopping #956 #956valley #956rgv #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – Stephanie Sylphie

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual has an interesting idea.

Source: TikTok

Hot tip, coming right at ya!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter