Teacher Offers Coveted Parking Spot To Coworkers, But Is Told Sharing Isn’t Allowed. So She Parks Her Bicycle There Instead To Protest The Ridiculous Rule.

Trying to do something nice for others doesn’t always go over well, especially when rules get in the way.

So, what would you do if you were gifted a coveted parking spot but didn’t need it every day? Would you let coworkers use it? Or would you stick to the rules and keep it to yourself, even if it seemed ridiculous?

In the following story, one teacher faces this exact dilemma and decides to follow the rules a little too well. Here’s how it all went down.

Only I can park here? Even when biking? Okay, then. Several years ago, when I taught at a public school, teachers had to park in the large parking lot on the far side of the athletic field and walk about 200 yards to the building. There was a smaller lot right in front of the building with about 8 spots. Three were reserved for the principal and the two assistant principals. The rest were reserved for short-term visitors/guests. One spot was awarded monthly as a prize to a teacher or staff member in recognition of them doing something special. This was highly coveted because it saved a decent amount of time getting from your car and into the building.

She would share the spot with some of the other teachers.

My last month at the school I was awarded the parking spot as a farewell gesture. I certainly appreciated the thought, but it was June, and the weather was very nice. I preferred to ride my bike to work when it wasn’t raining. There was a bike rack right next to the main entrance, and I would lock my bike up there. So, whenever I would ride my bike, I would let my grade-level team know that the parking spot was up for grabs. They really appreciated it, but some of the other staff apparently started complaining that this wasn’t fair.

The assistant principal put a stop to the sharing.

After a week or so, my assistant principal kindly informed me that only I should be parking in the parking spot. “Even when I’m just coming on my bike?” I asked. He told me yes. The spot was for me and me alone. So you can imagine what I started doing. I would ride my bike to the school and chain it up in the primo parking spot. My grade-level teachers got a kick out of it, but I got a lot of dirty looks from other teachers. I was leaving forever at the end of the school year so I would just smile and wave good morning to them as I saw them walking across the field.

Too funny! That bike must’ve looked small in that parking space.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

Similar story, but he used boots.

Here’s someone who finds the situation a little messed up.

According to this person, the principal and assistants are not leaders.

This person won a good parking spot but didn’t have a car.

What a silly rule!

