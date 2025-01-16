An Officer Tried To Help A Driver Losing His Cargo, But The Driver Unknowingly Became A Victim Of His Own Chaos

A traffic stop is supposed to prevent accidents, but many spin out of control fast.

One Amsterdam police officer tried to lend a helping hand to a passing van, but the driver’s accusations wouldn’t let him get a word in — so the officer let him go.

Little did the driver know, his cargo was staging a escape behind him with each mile he drove.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Never mind Long time ago, somewhere in the 90s, I was working in the Amsterdam police force. We saw a Ford Transit with the backdoor not properly closed.

This van was quite a sight to behold.

It looked like they were moving a house. Every corner they took, the backdoor would swing open, and something fell out — a chair, a lamp, and such. So, we stopped the van, and I tried to address the driver.

But the driver didn’t make it easy.

Before I could say anything, the driver started shouting at me. He was not of Dutch origin and accused me of discriminating against him… bla bla bla. I waited until he took a breath and calmly said it was all right. I told him to just keep driving.

So off he went.

When I got back to our car, my colleague asked me what I told him. I said, “Nothing. Couldn’t get a word in.”

And so did all his furniture.

When the Ford took off, a table fell out. Oh my…

A chair, a lamp, a table — Oh my!

The driver is sure to learn his lesson eventually. Hopefully it’s before his van is totally empty.

It turns out this driver’s ego was even more fragile than his cargo.

