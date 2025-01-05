January 5, 2025 at 4:47 pm

‘They came when we weren’t in the room and took our stuff.’ – A Traveler Talked About Her Bad Experience At An Embassy Suites Hotel

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bonjour.anahii

There are a lot of horror stories out there these days about hotels and this one is a doozy!

It comes to us from a woman who shared what happened to her when she stayed at a Embassy Suites hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Source: TikTok

The woman said, “Here’s our experience at Embassy Suites: We got our items stolen, and we filed a report.”

She added, “They will be checking the key lock record.”

Source: TikTok

She told viewers, “Be very careful if you’re staying at the Embassy Suites in north Orlando. They came when we weren’t in the room and took our stuff.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@bonjour.anahii

Beware someone here goes in your room while you’re gone and steals your belongings!!! We bought gifts to take back home to Jersey and someone from this hotel staff stole it!! Keep your valuables in your car!! #orlandoflorida #embassysuites #hiltonembassysuites #beware #altamontesprings #embassyalert @embassysuitesaltamonte

♬ original sound – bonjour.anahii

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video from outside the hotel and said, “They are talking to management right now, and we’ll see what the police can resolve for us.”

She added that she was offered a two-night stay for free at the hotel…

Check out the video.

@bonjour.anahii

We cannot and will not let this ruin our day but it is so fustrating that we have to deal with this @embassysuitesaltamonte #embassysuites #altamontesprings #hiltonpartner #embassysuitesbyhilton #orlandoflorida

♬ original sound – bonjour.anahii

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared some inside info.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Sounds pretty sketchy!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter