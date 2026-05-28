A Quiet Neighborhood Turns Into a Back-and-Forth Noise War Between Neighbors

Neighbors- most of the time you can’t live with ’em, and it would be much better to live without ’em if given the option. More often than not in close quarters, it becomes very apparent very quickly which living quirks are compatible or not with those right on the other side of the wall from you.

How would you handle nice new neighbors that turned out to have some unusual living habits? One guy recently shared an epic petty revenge tale about this on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Do you like music? I like music too!

I used to live with my parents in a block of flats, 3rd floor.

The neighbours of the 2nd floor were weird.

The guy worked in a vegetable market, waking up at around 4 every morning, shower loudly then head off to work.

What a way to start the day.

This was ok, but then the wife used to move furniture, make activities like hammering the walls and start playing obnoxious neomelodic music.

6am and my room was like a disco.

My parents always replied to my complaints with: “When we make noise, they don’t complain, so we do the same”.

Annoying, but actually somewhat fair.

And I didn’t complain.

One day in August, out of the 8 families living in the building there were only my neighbour and myself, 18 years old alone.

One night I came back home at 4 am, I was super tired and went to bed.

Sounds like he really needed some peace and quiet.

At around 6am I start hearing this unbearable music and I couldn’t cope with it.

Got my hifi stereo, and I put on a very inappropriate song at a very (un)reasonable volume.

I never heard music before 9am from that day.

Well that’s an unexpected relief.

I also overheard my mum saying to my dad: “Did you tell them about the music? They don’t play music early in the morning anymore”.

I never told them what I did… Should I do it now, more than 20 years later?

It may be time to come clean at this point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit agreed.

The comments section was immediately amused by the whole ordeal.



Most wanted the original poster to eventually report back.



One person was baffled by they didn’t tell their parents immediately.



Another shared a very similar experience.



And some shared some other song choices that would have worked.



It was time for these noisy neighbors to face the music.