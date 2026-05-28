The Parking Trap: Why a Greedy Manager’s Towing Threat Backfired Into a Front-Row Lesson in Disability Rights

Imagine working in a building where part of the parking lot is supposed to be reserved for customers. If you had a handicapped placard, would you use it so that you could park in the most convenient handicapped spot even though you’re not a customer, or would you park in the designated employee parking further back in the parking lot?

In this story, one retired police officer is in this exact situation, and he chooses middle ground. He doesn’t park in the handicapped parking, but he also doesn’t park in the employee parking. He parks as far away as possible in the customer parking.

Management threatened to tow his car, so he no longer had the option of parking where he was parked.

Keep reading to see how he handles this situation.

So I can’t park here, huh? I work at an office that does internal work and downstairs is the retail location. It’s a decently small 3 story building that houses over 150+ people on rotation shifts. My internal department works from 7 til midnight while the retail downstairs is only open 8-5.

Meet OP’s coworker.

Well my coworker who is a retired cop (barc from here on out) works with me simply for the health insurance or cause he needs to stay busy more than likely the both. He doesn’t really need the job for money sake. Well there are very specific rules that in the parking lot we can not take up the first four rows to leave it for customers until the retail location closes. Well barc has a disability where he can’t really walk too far as he is old and was injured on the job when he was a cop. To be kind he always parks as far as he can with out trying meddle in the way of customers.

Management decided to be annoying.

Well this lovely week the retail manager decided that he was tired of seeing barc’s car park in the last spot in the fourth row and decided to send a site email saying he will tow the car parked in this spot with a picture of barc’s car attached to the email… NOW. Barc is a nice man but being a retired cop he has no patience for BS threats. So after managers approach him telling him to move his car. He went downstairs and drove to the first spot in the parking lot, assigned to handicap, pulled in and made sure that his handicap placard was nice and shiny and displayed proudly.

They couldn’t do anything about it.

Not a peep was heard from management. And no tow truck was called. He said he was going to park there for a few more days and then move it back to his old spot.

He should keep parking there. If he has a handicap placard, he deserves to park in the handicap spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I mean, it would be hard to resist making this joke.

This is funny!

This person makes a good point.

Here’s a good suggestion.

I think he should continue to park in the handicapped spot with the handicapped placard. If management doesn’t like it, they could ask him to park where he used to park. But, I doubt that they could legally tell a disabled person not to park in a disabled parking spot.

If he continues to park in the fourth row, it is possible that his car might get towed by management without warning. If he doesn’t mind the short walk, it probably would be best to clarify with management where they would like him to park.

Don’t mess with a disabled retired cop!