Apartment Tenants Kept Getting Complaints About Where They Parked Their Motorcycle, So When They Got Fed Up They Decided To Take One Of The Few Available Spots

Don’t Like Where I Park My Motorcycle? Fine, I’ll Park It In a Parking Space. “I live in an apartment building with nowhere near enough parking spaces for everybody. There are maybe 100 units total but only about 10 parking spaces. Although it is stated in my contract that I am allowed to park within the building, I would park it in a corner in the parking lot somewhere since motorcycles are small and don’t require much space. I thought I’d be nice.

But about a month after I moved in, I received a notice that people were filing complaints against my motorcycle, as they were having trouble parking their cars because of where it was. So, I stopped parking it in that corner.

And not more than a week later, I received another notice. Same complaint, but different corner. It was no biggie, so I parked it somewhere else… and got another notice.

So, I started parking it somewhere that would never get in another car’s way. In one of the ten parking spaces available to 100 units.”

