Groom-To-Be Tried To Bridge The Gap Between His Mom And Fiancee, But Trying To Force Them To Get Along Only Made Things Worse

As sad as it is, you can’t make someone like another person, no matter how hard you try.

One mother has always disapproved of their fiancee, so when they demanded their mother include her in a trip to the theatre, what was supposed to be a memorable performance turned into a scene they’d all rather forget.

AITA for uninviting my mom to my wedding after she called my fiancee embarrassing? I am engaged to “Tiffany,” and I love her with all of my heart. Unfortunately, my mom has never seemed supportive of our relationship, and it’s pretty clear to me she doesn’t enjoy Tiffany.

This has caused plenty of arguments in the family.

This has been a huge point of contention between my mother and me, and I’ve made it clear that she needs to begin making an effort if she wants to be in our lives. She continues to try to get away with excluding Tiffany, so I’ve had to come down hard with boundaries. Recently, my mom was going to a touring production of a Broadway show that Tiffany has been dying to see but was unable to get tickets to.

Suddenly, a ticket to the show became available.

My mom was going with her sister, who woke up with a fever and chills, so she was going to invite her secretary as her friends happened to be out of town. I told my mom that it was ridiculous that Tiffany wasn’t even her fourth choice.

So they meddled their way in and ended up getting Tiffany a ticket.

I explained that this was deeply hurtful and asked her to consider her future daughter-in-law over her assistant. She ended up letting Tiffany go, but when it was time to leave, I saw my mom’s face change.

Tiffany’s ensemble for the show was rather bold.

Tiffany is a huge girly girl and just loves to dress up, which unfortunately she doesn’t get many chances to do at the moment. She went all out for the show in a floor-length sparkly number, with her hair done up and beautiful makeup.

Their mother’s was quite understated by comparison.

My mom was wearing flare leggings, a sweater, and Converse, and she didn’t even try to hide her disgust. She asked if Tiffany was aware that no one dressed up for the performing arts center. Tiffany admitted she might have gone a little overboard but explained she just loves to dress up. My mom complained that she was going to feel embarrassed. I told her to stop, and they went on their way.

It turns out, Tiffany’s outfit caused quite the stir.

Well, it has recently come to my attention that my mom texted my aunt, including pictures of Tiffany taken without her knowledge, and complained about how embarrassed she was. She said everyone was looking at them, and some people were snickering. My aunt was making jokes back, and I became furious.

They were furious that their mother would treat Tiffany so poorly.

I demanded my mom explain herself, and she said I was being ridiculous. She claimed she could talk to her sister about whatever she wanted and said we needed to “grow up.”

But their mother says it wasn’t her fault and she didn’t even want Tiffany there in the first place.

She blamed me for pushing Tiffany on her in the first place and claimed it was super embarrassing and that everyone was giving Tiffany weird looks.

So tensions escalated even higher.

I lost it and told her she was uninvited from the wedding if that was what she really thought. She got really quiet and said, “Okay, if that’s what you really want,” and accused me of being unwilling to “compromise” or “make things work.”

Now the rest of the family is taking their mother’s side too.

Now the rest of the family is calling me an AH and saying I will regret not having my mom at my wedding. But Tiffany feels very happy and supported. AITA?

Their intentions of trying to include their fiancee may have been good, but they were still misguided.

What did Reddit think?

It’s hard not to feel like this whole situation could have been avoided – or at least anticipated.

This commenter is mostly on the mother’s side.

Tiffany’s fiancé may think they’re doing her a favor, but are they really?

It’s still not fair that Tiffany was treated poorly, regardless of if she was “overdressed”.

They wanted to bring their mom and Tiffany together, but in trying to force it, they only created more distance.

You just can’t force acceptance.

