Daughter Wasn’t Happy About Their Birthday Presents, So She Got Revenge By Giving Her Mom Christmas Decorations In July

Some people sure do take it personally when they receive gifts they don’t like, huh?

That’s an understatement!

And this person is seeking revenge on their mother because of what they got for their birthday.

Read on and see if you think they’re acting like a jerk or they’re justified in their actions.

WIBTA If I Gave My Mom Xmas Decorations For Her Birthday? “I’m a December baby. My birthday is December 21st and it sucks for all the reasons you can imagine. From combined gifts to very few birthday parties to getting Christmas related items…it just all sucks. My biggest problem is getting Xmas related gifts for my birthday. Christmas is 4 days later. You can’t just wait 4 days to give me those items? Before I get to the issue let me state, with very few exceptions, my parents have always been great about keeping my birthday as separate from Christmas as humanly possible. From planning bday parties in November, to always giving me birthday gifts wrapped in birthday paper, and everything in-between. This is why I feel I may be the ******* if I follow through with my plan.

Here’s the deal…

This year, as every year, my mom asked for suggestions on what to get me for my birthday/Christmas. Like every year I gave her budget friendly options that I would throughly enjoy. However, her and my father, apparently, decided to throw the list in the nearest fire and do as they please. This led to some…interesting choices.

What’s this?

Two of those choices were a Santa Christmas Caroler decoration and a Christmas snow globe…for my birthday. Again, Christmas is 4 days later…those gifts couldn’t have waited? I’m very grateful that they bought me anything and the decorations are adorable but, they feel like something you’d buy Great Aunt Mildred when you can’t think of anything she might like. These are my parents. They raised me and know me inside and out…plus, I gave them a list of suggestions and nothing on my list was more than $50 dollars which was within the $100 budget my mother gave me.

They have a plan.

I just feel kind of hurt and like I was an afterthought this year. So, my petty little heart wants to give my mother Christmas decorations for her birthday…in July…to make my point. AITA?”

Take that, Mom!

But honestly they should probably just give their parents a break.

