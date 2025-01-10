January 10, 2025 at 6:48 am

This Car Enthusiast Isn’t A Fan Of Chevrolet’s Colorado Trucks

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you taken a look at the Chevy Colorado truck?

If not, you’re about to get an earful about the vehicle from a TikTokker named Thomas who took to the social media platform to share his thoughts about the vehicle.

Thomas showed viewers a red 2024 Chevy Colorado…with a sticker price of $49.575.

He asked viewers,“Why are you gonna pay $50,000 for a Chevy Colorado?”

Thomas told viewers that he paid less for a Chevy Silverado in 2023.

Thomas poked fun at the truck’s small bed, but pointed out that he does appreciate the large cab and large backseat.

He then moved on to another Chevy Colorado that sported a sticker price of $37,855.

Thomas asked, “At this point though, why wouldn’t you just buy a full-size pickup truck?”

That’s a good question…

Check out the video.

@carsrme

Why would you buy a midsize pickup #Trucks #chevytrucks #gmt800 #silverado #colorado #moneysavingtips

♬ original sound – Thomas

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I guess he wasn’t impressed…

The Sifter