‘This is probably the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me.’ – Shopper Thought That A Toy Store Bathroom Had A Two-Way Mirror Until Somebody Told Her The Truth

A woman named Carissa shared an experience on TikTok that can only be described as pure nightmare fuel…

It involved a bathroom and an unintended invasion of privacy…

Carissa told viewers, “This is probably the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me.”

She showed viewers the inside of a restroom in a toy store and said that she panicked because she noticed the glass on the inside of the restroom was see-through.

Carissa said, “The way I thought people could see me”…but that’s when she realized something.

She stepped outside the restroom and saw what was really going on and said, “Y’all can see me?”

When no one answered her, she said, “How is that possible? That’s crazy and weird.”

Carissa told a mom with two kids about the see-through glass window. The other woman showed Carissa that the window gets frosted over when the bathroom door is locked.

But Carissa said she didn’t lock the door…

Her video also showed a painted sign on the bathroom doors that reads, “Lock the door so we cannot see you through the window.”

I guess she missed that!

Will she recover from this…?

