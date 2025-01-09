January 9, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘This is what you’re drinking.’ – Plumber Said Homeowners Need To Flush Their Water Heaters More Often Because Of The Disgusting Water Quality

To all the homeowners out there…

This one’s for you!

A plumber posted a video on TikTok and shared a tip that folks are gonna want to pay attention to.

The video shows a water heater being drained outside of dirty brown water.

The plumber told viewers, “This is why you flush your water heater once a year.”

He added, “Because if you don’t, this is what you’re bathing in, this is what you’re drinking. It’s coming out of that hot water.”

Here’s the video.

The plumber posted a follow-up video and gave viewers instructions about how they can flush their water heaters on their own.

Take a look!

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This guy knows what he’s talking about.

