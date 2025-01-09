‘This is what you’re drinking.’ – Plumber Said Homeowners Need To Flush Their Water Heaters More Often Because Of The Disgusting Water Quality

To all the homeowners out there…

This one’s for you!

A plumber posted a video on TikTok and shared a tip that folks are gonna want to pay attention to.

The video shows a water heater being drained outside of dirty brown water.

The plumber told viewers, “This is why you flush your water heater once a year.”

He added, “Because if you don’t, this is what you’re bathing in, this is what you’re drinking. It’s coming out of that hot water.”

Here’s the video.

The plumber posted a follow-up video and gave viewers instructions about how they can flush their water heaters on their own.

Take a look!

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This guy knows what he’s talking about.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.