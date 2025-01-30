Little Girl’s Mom Didn’t Believe Her Arm Was Broken, But She Got A Rude Awakening At The Hospital

Some people are so ahead of their time that they start maliciously complying with adults when they’re still little kids to make them look good.

And all I can say is that I hope the woman who wrote this story about what happened to her as a kid is now working for NASA.

Check out what she had to say in this tale from Reddit.

Baby’s First Malicious Compliance. “The year was 2000 and I was nine years old. I’m the oldest of six, mom was ready to pop out the fourth at the time, and it was a very hot July day. So my brother, seven at the time, and I were fighting over a box of crackers on the kitchen counter. Why were we on the kitchen counter? Who knows but I’m sure at the time, it seemed like a great place to fight over a box of Cheez-Its. So I’m trying to pull the box away from him, he’s trying to pull the box away from me, and eventually, he gets the grand idea to push me off the counter.

I go tumbling and land HARD on my right arm and even though I was only nine, I’d already broken a leg, my other arm, and all of the toes in both my feet. I knew what a broken bone felt like and I was positive that my arm was broken. The problem was I felt almost no pain due to a very high pain tolerance from my rough and tumble childhood. To this day, I have a stupidly high pain tolerance. So, I know my arm is broken. I can’t move it properly, I can’t make a fist, and I can’t use my fingers. So I go to my mom, who’s trying to keep cool from both the weather and my second brother growing inside her, and say, “Mom? I need you to take me to the doctors. My arm is broken and I need a cast.” Now, my mom would later become not so great but at the time, she was still a pretty okay mom. And looking back on it, I can’t really blame her for not believing me at the time. So she shooed me away and said, “I don’t want to hear anything about your arm. You’re fine. Stop bothering me.”

Okay then, I’m a good daughter. I will not bother my mom about my arm anymore. The rest of the day goes by with me playing around with my broken arm. I’m holding it up with my other arm while watching T.V, I’m holding onto the swing with one hand, and I’m trying to teach myself how to write with my left-hand because who knows how long it will take to heal a broken arm without a doctor. Finally, I have to go to my mom because I need to go to the bathroom and I can’t unbutton my jeans without both my hands.

She’s been getting more and more annoyed with me as she’s watched me “baby my arm” all day and she finally snaps at me. She tells me that she’ll take me to the doctor but if my arm isn’t broken, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble. I agree, not too worried because I know my arm is broken, and we head to the hospital. The entire ride is spent with my mother coming up with more and more detailed threats. “If we get to the doctors, they’re going to give you a big shot.” I don’t like needles but again, I know my arm is hurt so I insist we keep going. We finally get to the hospital and the nurse says, “Oh, her arm isn’t broken. But we’ll give her an x-ray just to humor her.”

Guess what? A complete forearm break. Mom felt horrible and bought me pizza and candy, something we almost never got, and I didn’t have to share any of it. So yeah, I don’t know if this really counts as true malicious compliance but I like to think of it as baby’s first steps towards being the sarcastic little **** I am today.”

She was wise beyond her years when it came to malicious compliance.

Parents are wild, y’all!

