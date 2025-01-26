Expert Mechanic Reveals The Problems He Sees With The Ford Escape

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A mechanic named Owen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the problems he encountered with a Ford Escape car that only had 12,000 miles on it.

Owen talked about the Ford Escape in his shop and said, “The coolant over temperature light comes up onto the dash, and the temp gauge completely pegs for about two seconds in heavy driving conditions.”

He added, “If the special service message does apply to your vehicle, and it falls within certain build dates, then there’s a potential for there to be metal shavings in your cooling system.”

Owen said he thinks the metal shavings weren’t cleaned out properly by Ford and explained, “This can cause it to throw an over temp code by plugging one of the temp sensors with metal shavings.”

He had to take apart the Ford’s engine and said that it looked like the engine had 90,000 miles on it instead of 12,000.

