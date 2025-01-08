This Shopper Called Out Skechers Shoes As Just Super Expensive Styrofoam Slippers

Maybe they should just call them SCAMMers…

Yes, I just came up with that joke…but enough about me!

A TikTokker named Tom posted a video and put Skechers shoes on blast for what he thinks is a scam.

Tom told viewers, “Don’t fall for this ****. It’s not a feature. We’re talking about Styrofoam slippers that cost you, like, $100 and it’s every single shoe you can find.”

He added, “I’ve seen it on a ton of other products. They put the same exact message, acting like it’s something special, but really, all it means is they’re using less materials.”

Tom continued, “I’m telling you guys. These name-brand $100 vegan foam slippers are no different than these knockoff $25 foam pieces of ****.”

The TikTokker said he thinks that, “Slowly by slowly, these companies are reducing the quality of everything we buy. And I think the idea is, if they do it slow enough and get us used to this ****, we won’t notice. But you know what? I think, with shoes, they finally have taken it too far.”

Tom added that “It’s time we stop falling for fake BS features like lightweight, breathable or vegan shoes.”

