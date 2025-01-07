‘We gotta wake up and get off the Poor 4 Foods.’ – This Shopper Warned People Against Eating Ritz Crackers

Now we can’t eat Ritz crackers…?

Well, according to this fella, they aren’t good for you!

His name is Kevin and he posted a video on TikTok and warned folks about the crackers that are a staple in a lot of households.

Kevin said people shouldn’t eat Ritz because “they’re full of oils.”

He explained, “We know that the reason why oils are in the ‘Poor 4 Foods’ and should be eliminated from your diet permanently is because it creates free radical damage in your body.”

Kevin said that Ritz crackers are “classic” but he added that they aren’t sold in other countries because they’re bad for your health.

He told viewers, “We gotta wake up and get off the Poor 4 Foods.”

Say it ain’t so!

