Toyota Owner Called Out A Dealership Who Tried To Overcharge Him For Repairs

You gotta be careful about who you trust to repair your car…because there are a lot of sketchy folks and dealerships out there these days!

A man named Earl took to TikTok to share the bad experience he had with a Toyota dealership after he brought his car in for service.

Earl said he was having problems shifting his car and his engine light was on, so he went to a Toyota dealership in Humble, Texas.

But Earl was in for a rude awakening: he was quoted $8,600 by the dealership to get his car fixed.

He took things into his own hands and did all the necessary repairs himself and spent just $50 on parts and fluid.

Earl said, “**** Toyota for doing this. **** the dealership model in the automotive industry. It’s the biggest scam I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Here’s the video.

Earl posted a follow-up video and shared another story about how things didn’t go well when he took his car to the dealership because his catalytic converter was stolen.

He said about the repair, “They used the cheapest ones, and they didn’t put them on properly. This is how scummy they are.”

Take a look at what he had to say.

This is pretty sketchy stuff!

