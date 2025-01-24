‘Why is Planet Fitness like this?’ – Gym Goer Shared The Unusual Experience He Had At A Planet Fitness Location

Some people are a little bit too overzealous when it comes to their jobs…

A man named Camrun posted a video on TikTok and explained why he got peeved after he went to work out at a Planet Fitness gym.

Camrun said he had been running on a treadmill at a Planet Fitness gym for 40 minutes when a worker came up to him.

He explained, “Why is Planet Fitness like this? Every time I run I bring a jacket to cover the time and distance on the treadmill. Like I did, $10 little jacket. 40 minutes into my run covered in sweat, I have the jacket covering the time and distance. I’ve been to this gym and this treadmill. On the same treadmill, same gym, same worker, many times. And I’m 40 minutes into the run.”

The worker told Camrun that he wasn’t allowed to have a jacket or a bag on the gym floor.

Camrun told the worker that he was using his jacket to cover up the distance and time on the treadmill and the worker said he’d take the jacket away from him and hold it at the front desk. The worker offered to give the TikTokker a clipboard to cover up the treadmill.

He said, “I said nah, I don’t really want the clipboard. And then he just walked away. He didn’t even take my jacket. So like, after 40 minutes you come up to me. When I’m full sprinting. I mean it’s not the end of the freaking world, but what are you doing?”

Camrun added, “Clearly you know I don’t have a freaking glock in my freaking jacket dawg. I’m just working out. Like, what is wrong with Planet Fitness?”

Let the man work out in peace!

