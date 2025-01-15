Woman At The Self-Checkout Counter Only Had Two Items, But When Another Person In Line Asked To Cut In Front Of Her She Said No

It’s funny how some people ask for favors like an angel.

But when you deny them the favor, they become sudden;y become rude.

This young lady shares a story about how a woman at the self-checkout counter asked if she could cut in front of her.

She refused, because she only had 2 items to check out and she thought it wouldn’t make much of a difference in time.

The woman called her a jerk. Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting a woman in front of me in the self checkout My mom sent me to the grocery store 3 times today. I was just picking up two packs of beans on the last visit. And was in a rush to get home since it was 7pm.

This young lady ignored the woman trying to cut in line.

While I was waiting for a self checkout to open up, someone who I guess was the woman’s ride came in to check up on her. And then I guess, she was in a bit of a rush. Because she came up behind me and tried to squeeze in front of me while saying “Excuse me.” I just ignored her, and continued waiting.

When the woman asked if she could cut in, she refused.

But then she asked me if she could cut in front of me. And she told me she had to pick up her son from a soccer game. I thought it would be reasonable to say no. I explained I only had two items. And that it wouldn’t take that long for her to wait since there was seven checkouts.

The woman started calling her names.

But then, she started calling me a “heartless jerk.” And that I don’t have the Christmas spirit, and how I want her son to suffer in the cold. And how people these days have no compassion. She also started talking about her labor and contractions when she gave birth. (Which I don’t know how that has any relation to me.)

Now, she’s wondering if she should just let her go first.

Honestly, I was really uncomfortable. It wouldn’t be hard for me to just let her go. Usually if someone were to ask and they had less items than me, then, of course, I’d let them. But I felt like it wouldn’t make much of a difference in time. I only have two items, and also it’s -5 degrees outside and not even soccer season. So, I don’t know.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their honest opinion.

While this one thinks the woman was lying.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

That’s hilarious, says this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

She can wait in line, just like everybody else. Period.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.